The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Michigan has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 17th-best in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Indiana has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 20.8 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 24.4 points per contest (65th-ranked).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Michigan vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Michigan Indiana 414.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (123rd) 233.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.2 (36th) 185.2 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.2 (115th) 229.7 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,290 yards (215 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 77.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 133 rushing yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 494 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 51 times for 177 yards (29.5 per game) while also racking up 128 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 382 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 29 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 18 passes while averaging 57 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 205 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 862 yards (172.4 ypg) while completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jaylin Lucas has run for 212 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 140 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Christian Turner has piled up 177 yards (on 40 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper has hauled in 249 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Donaven McCulley has caught 18 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 20 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 144 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.