Looking for an up-to-date view of the MVFC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-0

5-0 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 40-21 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ North Dakota

@ North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 38-7 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-1 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 31-3 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 31-3 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 49-10 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Missouri State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

1-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 38-10 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Western Illinois

@ Western Illinois Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-2 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Illinois State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-2 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 40-21 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-3 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 38-7 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

0-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 27-20 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-5 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 49-10 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Missouri State

Missouri State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

