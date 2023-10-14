SEC foes will clash when the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) meet the Florida Gators (4-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is South Carolina vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida 25, South Carolina 22

Florida 25, South Carolina 22 South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Florida has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Gators have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida (+1.5)



Florida (+1.5) South Carolina has three wins in five games versus the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Florida has covered the spread two times this season.

The Gators have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) South Carolina and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 50.5 points three times this season.

This season, Florida has played just one game with a combined score over 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.2 points per game, 3.7 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 54.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 34.4 31.7 38.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 52 44 Implied Total AVG 29.8 34.3 23 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

