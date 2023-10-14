In the contest between the South Florida Bulls and Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulls to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25

Week 7 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Bulls have three wins in five games against the spread this year.

South Florida is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

This year, three of the Bulls' five games have gone over the point total.

South Florida games average 62.5 total points per game this season, two greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Owls is 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Out of Owls four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Florida Atlantic games this season have averaged an over/under of 53.5 points, seven fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Bulls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 31 32.8 27.7 23.3 34.3 42.3 Florida Atlantic 20.6 25 24 18 15.5 35.5

