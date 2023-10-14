Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Washington vs. Oregon?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 31, Oregon 30

Washington 31, Oregon 30 Washington has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Huskies have won all five games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter.

Oregon will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Ducks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon (+3.5)



Oregon (+3.5) In five Washington games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Huskies have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

So far in 2023, Oregon is unbeaten against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) Washington and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 67.5 points twice this season.

This season, Oregon has played just one game with a combined score higher than 67.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 67.5 is 30.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Washington (46 points per game) and Oregon (51.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 60.5 61 Implied Total AVG 40.8 41.7 39.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 67 69.5 64.5 Implied Total AVG 45.3 50 40.5 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

