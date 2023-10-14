The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Syracuse vs. Florida State

Week 7 ACC Results

Florida State 41 Syracuse 3

Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-18.5)

Florida State (-18.5) Pregame Total: 53.5

Florida State Leaders

Passing: Jordan Travis (23-for-37, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jordan Travis (23-for-37, 284 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (7 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)

Lawrance Toafili (7 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Keon Coleman (11 TAR, 9 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)

Syracuse Leaders

Passing: Garrett Shrader (9-for-21, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Garrett Shrader (9-for-21, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: LeQuint Allen (19 ATT, 110 YDS)

LeQuint Allen (19 ATT, 110 YDS) Receiving: Damien Alford (7 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida State Syracuse 535 Total Yards 261 344 Passing Yards 137 191 Rushing Yards 124 0 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 ACC Games

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Louisville (-7)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.