With the college football season entering Week 7, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the Big South. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Robert Morris Colonials at Bryant Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

