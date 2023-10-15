Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a favorable matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 262.8 per game.

Ridley has collected 333 receiving yards (to average 66.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 22 throws on 36 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridley and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridley vs. the Colts

Ridley vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 101 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Ridley will play against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts allow 262.8 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Colts have scored five touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Colts' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs Colts on Fubo!

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in two of five games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has received 19.7% of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He is averaging 9.3 yards per target (26th in league play), racking up 333 yards on 36 passes thrown his way.

Ridley has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

With six red zone targets, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.