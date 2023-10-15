Christian Kirk vs. Kenny Moore II: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Christian Kirk against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Jaguars face the Colts at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.
Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|40.1
|8
|29
|88
|8.88
Christian Kirk vs. Kenny Moore II Insights
Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense
- Christian Kirk's team-leading 335 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 43 targets) with one touchdown.
- In the air, Jacksonville is 11th in passing yards in the league with 1,195, or 239 per game.
- The Jaguars are scoring 21 points per game, 20th in the league.
- Jacksonville has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 36.6 times game, which is ninth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 15 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense
- Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 30 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,314 passing yards allowed (262.8 per game).
- This year, the Colts are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 115 points ceded (23 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards allowed (1,910).
- Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Colts have allowed a touchdown pass to five players this season.
Christian Kirk vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats
|Christian Kirk
|Kenny Moore II
|Rec. Targets
|43
|23
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|30
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.2
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|335
|30
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67
|6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|103
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|1
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|1
|Interceptions
