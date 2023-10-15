Christian Kirk against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Jaguars face the Colts at TIAA Bank Field. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 40.1 8 29 88 8.88

Christian Kirk vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk's team-leading 335 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 43 targets) with one touchdown.

In the air, Jacksonville is 11th in passing yards in the league with 1,195, or 239 per game.

The Jaguars are scoring 21 points per game, 20th in the league.

Jacksonville has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 36.6 times game, which is ninth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 15 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (44.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 30 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,314 passing yards allowed (262.8 per game).

This year, the Colts are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 115 points ceded (23 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards allowed (1,910).

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Colts have allowed a touchdown pass to five players this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 43 23 Def. Targets Receptions 30 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 335 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67 6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 103 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

