Evan Engram has a good matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts allow 262.8 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Engram has caught 29 passes (on 37 targets) for 260 yards (to average 52.0 per game) on the season.

Engram vs. the Colts

Engram vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Colts surrender 262.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Colts have given up five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Engram has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Engram has received 20.2% of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (77th in league play), picking up 260 yards on 37 passes thrown his way.

Engram, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

