The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC South clash.

When is Jaguars vs. Colts?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 66.4%.
  • The Jaguars have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).
  • Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Colts have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +164 or more by oddsmakers this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+4)
    • The Jaguars have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
    • The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).
    • Indianapolis is 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44)
    • These two teams average a combined 45 points per game, one more point than the total of 44 set for this matchup.
    • The Jaguars and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game than the point total of 44 set for this matchup.
    • Jacksonville has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
    • The teams have hit the over in three of the Colts' five games with a set total.

    Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 79.2 3 28.8 0

    Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs
    4 138.3 2

