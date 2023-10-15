The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will meet AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2), on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's game between the Jaguars and Colts? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Jaguars vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have led two times and have trailed three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Jaguars have been outscored in the second quarter in four games and have tied in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In five games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Colts have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Jaguars vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been leading after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Colts have led after the first half three times (3-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half two times (0-2) through five games this season.

2nd Half

The Jaguars have won the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games and have lost the second half in two games.

