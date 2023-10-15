For their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) have seven players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Jaguars won 25-20 over the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts' last outing finished in a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Out Walker Little OL Knee Out Cam Robinson OL Elbow Full Participation In Practice Devin Lloyd LB Thumb Questionable Dawuane Smoot OLB Achilles Full Participation In Practice Davon Hamilton DT Back Out Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Bernhard Raimann OT Concussion Full Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT Foot Out Ryan Kelly C Ankle/foot Questionable Shaquille Leonard LB Groin Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice Kwity Paye DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Grover Stewart DT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Mo Alie-Cox TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Jaguars or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are compiling 358.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 20th, surrendering 344 yards per contest.

The Jaguars are averaging 21 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 20.4 points allowed per game.

The Jaguars are compiling 239 passing yards per game on offense (11th in the NFL), and they rank 27th defensively with 262.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Defensively, Jacksonville has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 81.6 per game. The Jaguars rank 14th on offense (119.2 rushing yards per game).

The Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL with a +4 turnover margin after forcing 11 turnovers (second in the NFL) while committing seven (17th in the NFL).

Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)

Jaguars (-3.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-190), Colts (+155)

Jaguars (-190), Colts (+155) Total: 44 points

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.