Jaguars vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field. Indianapolis is a 4-point underdog. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.
Before the Jaguars meet the Colts, here are their betting trends and insights. Before the Colts play the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Jaguars vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-4)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-4.5)
|46.5
|-210
|+176
Other Week 6 Odds
Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- Indianapolis has covered the spread three times in five games.
- The Colts have covered every time (1-0) as a 4-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, three of Indianapolis' five games have gone over the point total.
