The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) host an AFC South battle against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Colts, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Jaguars vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4.5 44 -200 +165

Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's matchups this year have an average total of 46.1, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 2-1.

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44 points in three of five outings.

Indianapolis has a 43.5-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).

The Colts have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won twice.

Indianapolis has played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 21.0 20 20.4 13 46.1 3 5 Colts 24.0 9 23.0 23 43.5 3 5

Jaguars vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Jaguars are scoring 24.0 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 8.6 more points per game than their overall season average (21.0 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (29.0) compared to their overall season average (20.4).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up just five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).

Colts

Over its past three contests, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Colts' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Colts are scoring more points in divisional games (25.0 per game) than overall (24.0), and also giving up fewer points in the division (22.3) than overall (23.0).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by just three points this season (0.6 points per game), and the Colts have put up only five more points than their opponents (1.0 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 45.5 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.3 26.0 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 44.5 42.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.0 22.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-2 1-0

