How to Watch the Lightning vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 15
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (off a victory in their last game) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (off a defeat) will clash on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
Tune in for the Senators-Lightning matchup on NHL Network and BSSUN.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Lightning vs Senators Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Lightning were eighth in the NHL in scoring last season (280 goals, 3.4 per game).
- With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.
- The Lightning had 71 power-play goals (on 280 chances), third in the NHL.
- The Lightning scored on 25.36% of their power plays, No. 3 in the league.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
Senators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.
- The Senators' 259 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 18th in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.
- The 72 power-play goals the Senators scored last season (second-most in the NHL) came via 306 power-play chances.
- The Senators had the league's eighth-best power-play conversion rate (23.53%).
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|78
|39
|51
|90
|62
|61
|41.6%
|Brady Tkachuk
|82
|35
|48
|83
|51
|30
|48.4%
|Claude Giroux
|82
|35
|44
|79
|32
|52
|58.3%
|Drake Batherson
|82
|22
|40
|62
|38
|38
|34.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|69
|18
|32
|50
|26
|24
|0%
