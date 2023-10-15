Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to play in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trevor Lawrence get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Lawrence has rushed for 132 yards (26.4 per game) on 30 carries.
- In five games, Lawrence has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
