In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that has just one contest, the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty is the only way to watch the NBA today.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces hope to pick up a road win at the Liberty on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 LVA Odds to Win: -139

-139 NYL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 172.5 points

