Brayden Point will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Considering a bet on Point in the Lightning-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Point vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Point Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Point's plus-minus last season was +2, in 19:40 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 40 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 11 times.

Point had an assist in 36 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 69.4% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Point Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.