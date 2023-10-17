Lightning vs. Sabres: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
The Buffalo Sabres (0-2) are slightly favored when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) on Tuesday, October 17 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Sabres are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Lightning (-110) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Sabres Moneyline
|Lightning Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lightning vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Every game Tampa Bay has played this season has had more than 7 goals.
- The Sabres have not yet this season played as a moneyline favorite.
- The Lightning fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.
- Buffalo has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -110.
- Tampa Bay has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.