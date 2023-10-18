Our computer model predicts the Sam Houston Bearkats will take down the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Florida International vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-9.7) 43.0 Sam Houston 26, Florida International 17

Week 8 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Two of the Panthers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, two of Bearkats games hit the over.

Panthers vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 11.2 24.7 28.0 35.0 9.0 25.0 Florida International 19.7 27.0 20.0 29.0 19.3 24.3

