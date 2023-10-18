The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-130)

Penguins (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins had a 40-31-11 record overall, with a 9-11-20 record in contests that went to overtime, last season.

In the 31 games Pittsburgh played that were decided by one goal, it had a 13-8-10 record (good for 36 points).

Looking at the 13 times last season the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they had a 1-11-1 record, picking up three points.

Pittsburgh took 10 points from the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-4 record).

The Penguins scored three or more goals in 49 games (36-7-6, 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh recorded a single power-play goal, it had a 15-11-2 record (32 points).

When it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins were outshot by their opponent 37 times, and went 12-17-8 (32 points).

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings put up a record of 7-10-17 in overtime contests last season as part of an overall mark of 35-37-10.

In the 23 games Detroit played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 24 points.

Last season the Red Wings registered only one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.

When Detroit scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed nine points (3-10-3 record).

The Red Wings picked up 71 points in their 46 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Detroit recorded a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 35 points, with a record of 15-10-5.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Detroit was 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to record 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 4th 34.4 Shots 28.2 29th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

