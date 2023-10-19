2023 BMW Ladies Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After one round of play at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship , Ashleigh Buhai is in the lead (+8000), shooting a 10-under 62.
BMW Ladies Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Seowon Valley Country Club
- Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,680 yards
BMW Ladies Championship Best Odds to Win
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 9:21 PM ET
- Current Rank: 74th (+2)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|74
|+2
|1
|3
|74th
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 8:26 PM ET
- Current Rank: 16th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|16th
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 7:42 PM ET
- Current Rank: 38th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|0
|38th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 7:53 PM ET
- Current Rank: 38th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|38th
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 7:42 PM ET
- Current Rank: 38th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|38th
BMW Ladies Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|3rd (-8)
|+1800
|Ruoning Yin
|5th (-7)
|+1800
|Lilia Vu
|24th (-3)
|+2000
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|5th (-7)
|+2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|59th (E)
|+2500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|59th (E)
|+2500
|Yuka Saso
|59th (E)
|+2500
|Georgia Hall
|69th (+1)
|+2800
|Celine Boutier
|9th (-6)
|+2800
|Megan Khang
|11th (-5)
|+3000
