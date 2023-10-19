Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you reside in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Holy Trinity High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Mary Preparatory School at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Gallie High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astronaut High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
