Jacksonville (4-2) takes a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The line forecasts a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints square off against the Jaguars. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Jaguars vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Jaguars have led after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have had the lead two times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter one time, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time in six games this year.

In six games this season, the Saints have won the second quarter two times, lost three times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have won the third quarter in four games and have tied two games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Jaguars' six games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 3.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Jaguars vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been winning after the first half in four games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in two games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Saints have led three times and have been losing three times.

2nd Half

The Jaguars have been outscored in the second half two times and outscored their opponent in the second half four times in six games this year.

In six games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 8.8 points on average in the second half.

