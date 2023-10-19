Based on our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will beat the New Orleans Saints when they play at Caesars Superdome on Thursday, October 19 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints rank 24th in scoring offense (18.2 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16 points allowed per game) this year. With 337.3 total yards per game on offense, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 21st, surrendering 345.7 total yards per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jaguars vs Saints on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (+1) Toss Up (40) Jaguars 23, Saints 16

Place your bets on the Saints-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jaguars Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Jacksonville games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

The average total for Jaguars games is 45.8 points, 5.8 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 54.5%.

New Orleans has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in five opportunities).

So far this season, none of New Orleans' games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 40 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Saints contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 18.2 16 12.5 20.5 21 13.8 Jacksonville 23.7 20.3 21.5 20.3 28 20.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.