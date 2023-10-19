Scan the injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Jaguars ready for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3) at Caesars Superdome on Thursday, October 19 at 8:15 PM .

The Jaguars are coming off of a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Saints faced the Houston Texans in their most recent outing, falling 20-13.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Knee Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Walker Little OL Knee Out Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Out Davon Hamilton DT Back Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Hamstring Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Concussion Out Andrus Peat OL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Landon Young OT Hip Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Hamstring Questionable Demario Davis LB Knee Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Out Tyrann Mathieu S Foot Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Calf Out James Hurst OL Ankle Out

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jaguars Season Insights

With 337.3 total yards per game on offense, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 21st, surrendering 345.7 total yards per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Jaguars are accumulating 23.7 points per game (10th-ranked). They rank 15th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (20.3 points allowed per game).

The Jaguars have been struggling to stop the pass, ranking second-worst with 270.3 passing yards allowed per game. They have been better offensively, generating 223.8 passing yards per contest (12th-ranked).

Jacksonville ranks 15th in the NFL with 113.5 rushing yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks third-best by allowing just 75.3 rushing yards per contest.

The Jaguars have a top-five turnover margin this season, ranking second-best at +7.

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1)

Saints (-1) Moneyline: Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100)

Saints (-120), Jaguars (+100) Total: 40 points

