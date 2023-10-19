The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints and the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1 39.5 -115 -105

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have played four games this season that have gone over 39.5 combined points scored.

Jacksonville has a 45.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Jaguars have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).

The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 40.7, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.

The Saints are 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).

New Orleans has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Saints vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 18.2 23 16.0 7 40.7 0 6 Jaguars 23.7 8 20.3 18 45.8 4 6

Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 1-2 overall.

In their past three contests, the Jaguars have hit the over once.

The Saints have just 13 more points than their opponents this season (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have scored 20 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, New Orleans has not gone over the total.

The Saints have put up just 13 more points than their opponents this year (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 20 points (3.4 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.1 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25.0 26.0 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 41.3 40.4 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22.5 21.3 ATS Record 1-4-1 0-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 0-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

