Jaguars vs. Saints: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Saints and the Jaguars.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Saints Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Saints
|1
|39.5
|-115
|-105
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars have played four games this season that have gone over 39.5 combined points scored.
- Jacksonville has a 45.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).
- The Jaguars have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Jacksonville is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
New Orleans Saints
- The average point total in New Orleans' outings this year is 40.7, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Saints have covered the spread one time over six games with a set spread.
- The Saints are 2-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 40% of those games).
- New Orleans has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
Saints vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Saints
|18.2
|23
|16.0
|7
|40.7
|0
|6
|Jaguars
|23.7
|8
|20.3
|18
|45.8
|4
|6
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 1-2 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Jaguars have hit the over once.
- The Saints have just 13 more points than their opponents this season (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have scored 20 more points than their opponents (3.4 per game).
Saints
- New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- In its past three contests, New Orleans has not gone over the total.
- The Saints have put up just 13 more points than their opponents this year (2.2 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 20 points (3.4 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|45.1
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
Saints Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|41.3
|40.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.7
|22.5
|21.3
|ATS Record
|1-4-1
|0-2-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|0-6-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.