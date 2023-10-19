Lightning vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Steven Stamkos
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Teddy Blueger
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Tampa Bay allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canucks' 270 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 13th in the league.
- Vancouver gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -26.
Lightning vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Canucks (+110)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.