The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (2-1) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Lightning have lost three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-130) Canucks (+110) 7 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning were victorious in 46.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline a season ago (7-8).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter last season, Tampa Bay won 50.0% of its games (7-7).

The Lightning's implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this game.

Last season, Tampa Bay and its opponent combined to outscore Thursday's total of 7 goals 46 times.

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Canucks Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canucks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 270 (13th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 296 (25th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay put up last season (on 280 chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning were third in the league with a 25.36% power-play conversion rate.

Tampa Bay scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).

The Lightning killed 79.69% of opponent power plays, the 15th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Lightning won 51.6% of their faceoffs to rank 11th in the NHL.

Tampa Bay had a 10.7% shooting percentage, which ranked seventh in the league.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.