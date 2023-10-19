NFL Week 7 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking at the Week 7 NFL schedule, we have the Jaguars (+1) as the best bet on the card. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.
Best Week 7 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Pick: Jacksonville +1 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville by 6.9 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: October 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Green Bay -1 vs. Denver
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 7.8 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 2.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Indianapolis +2.5 vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 0.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: New York +2.5 vs. Washington
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 0.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 7 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 43 - Detroit vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 42.1 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Indianapolis
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Total: 41.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 44 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 44.6 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: October 23
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 40 - Jacksonville vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Total: 39.1 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: October 19
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 44 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 40.2 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: October 22
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
