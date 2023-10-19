If you reside in Orange County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Faith Christian Academy at Saint Edward's School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Vero Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Preparatory School at All Saints' Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Winter Haven, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Foundation Academy at Windermere Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Windermere, FL
    • Conference: 3A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hagerty High School at University High School - Orlando

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Lake Highland Prep School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Mary High School at Apopka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Apopka, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dr. Phillips High School at West Orange High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Winter Garden, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eustis High School at The First Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Nona High School at Oak Ridge HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Freedom High School - Orlando at Olympia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Creek High School at Boone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wekiva High School at Jones High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Colonial High School at Winter Park HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Winter Park, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Edgewater High School at Horizon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Winter Garden, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

