Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you reside in Orange County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Faith Christian Academy at Saint Edward's School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Preparatory School at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foundation Academy at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hagerty High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mary High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eustis High School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Nona High School at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Orlando at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial High School at Winter Park HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewater High School at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
