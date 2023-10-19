Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Polk County, Florida this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ambassadors Christian Academy at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Preparatory School at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Liberty High School at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Christian School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Jenkins High School at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Meade High School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kathleen High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebring HS at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
