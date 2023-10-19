Should you bet on Trevor Lawrence scoring a touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Lawrence has rushed for 147 yards on 33 carries (24.5 ypg).

In six games, Lawrence has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Trevor Lawrence Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0

