Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 25:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Hedman has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of four games this season, Hedman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in three of four games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

