MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all three games involving teams from the MEAC.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Morgan State Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 19
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Norfolk State Spartans at Howard Bison
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
