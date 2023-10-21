The UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) meet a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

UTSA is putting up 387.2 yards per game offensively this season (71st in the FBS), and is surrendering 406 yards per game (103rd) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Florida Atlantic is accumulating 381.5 total yards per contest (76th-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FBS defensively (392.7 total yards given up per game).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic UTSA 381.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (94th) 392.7 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (78th) 139.5 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.5 (67th) 242 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.7 (66th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 902 passing yards, or 150.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.1% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with four interceptions.

Larry McCammon III has run for 442 yards on 81 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 14 catches, totaling 123 yards.

Kobe Lewis has been given 37 carries and totaled 210 yards with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester has racked up 622 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has caught 22 passes and compiled 269 receiving yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 125 reciving yards (20.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 932 pass yards for UTSA, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 75 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 413 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Robert Henry has carried the ball 43 times for 306 yards (51 per game) and four touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' leads his squad with 439 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Devin McCuin's 18 receptions are good enough for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.