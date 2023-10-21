Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of AAC teams square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-3.5)
|59.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-3.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- UTSA has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
