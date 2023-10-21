A pair of AAC teams square off when the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) face off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Roadrunners are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this year.

The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

UTSA has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

