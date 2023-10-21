There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the Duke Blue Devils playing the Florida State Seminoles that is a must-watch for football fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma (-17.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Stetson Hatters

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at UConn Huskies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-1)

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UTSA (-2.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-14)

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-3)

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

