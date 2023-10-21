Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (17 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Tampa Bay gives up four goals per game (20 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.
Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.
- Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|7
