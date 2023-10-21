Currently, the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (17 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay gives up four goals per game (20 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Maple Leafs Season Insights (2022-23)

The Maple Leafs' 278 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked ninth in the league.

Defensively, Toronto was one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

They had the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-130) Lightning (+110) 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.