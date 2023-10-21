Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL play includes the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Maple Leafs (-130) ahead of the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Lightning Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|7
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- Toronto's matches have gone over 7 goals twice this season (in four games).
- The Maple Leafs are 2-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Lightning have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- Toronto is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Tampa Bay has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +110.
