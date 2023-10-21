Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs fell to the Florida Panthers 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|7
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.
- Tampa Bay has not had a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Tampa Bay has played four games this season with more than 7 goals.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (17 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning's 20 total goals given up (four per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Their -3 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
