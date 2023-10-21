Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
Nikita Kucherov's four goals and two assists in five games for Tampa Bay add up to six total points on the season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|2
|0
|2
|5
Brandon Hagel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Brandon Hagel is a top offensive contributor for Tampa Bay with six total points this season. He has scored four goals and added two assists in five games.
Hagel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
John Tavares Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
John Tavares has seven points (1.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding six assists.
Tavares Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 11
|0
|3
|3
|3
