In the contest between the Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM, our computer model expects the Hurricanes to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (+3) Over (48.5) Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25

Week 8 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hurricanes have a 42.6% chance to win.

The Hurricanes are 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Miami (FL) is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Three of the Hurricanes' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Miami (FL) games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have two wins against the spread this year.

Clemson is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

One of the Tigers' five games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 48.5 points, 4.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Clemson contests.

Hurricanes vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 32.2 19.3 38.8 18.5 19 21 Miami (FL) 37.7 19 38.5 16.5 36 24

