The Clemson Tigers (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an ACC battle.

On offense, Clemson ranks 45th in the FBS with 32.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 27th in points allowed (262.7 points allowed per contest). Miami (FL) has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 13th-best in points per game (37.7) and 24th-best in points surrendered per game (19).

We have more details below, including how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Clemson 501.8 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.3 (65th) 308.3 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.7 (3rd) 191 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.2 (30th) 310.8 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (50th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 1,721 yards on 70.5% passing while recording 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has carried the ball 72 times for 452 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been given 56 carries and totaled 312 yards with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo leads his team with 574 receiving yards on 47 catches with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has 29 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 462 yards (77 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young's 23 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 318 yards (53 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 1,370 yards (228.3 ypg) on 137-of-210 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 120 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Will Shipley has 450 rushing yards on 91 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 100 yards (16.7 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 341 yards (56.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 24 catches for 339 yards (56.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 336 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Troy Stellato has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.