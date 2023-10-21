The Clemson Tigers (4-2) take the 13th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Miami Hurricanes (4-2), with the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

Clemson has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

