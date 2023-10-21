Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thinking about a bet on Sergachev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:58 per game on the ice, is -7.

Through five games this year, Sergachev has yet to score a goal.

Sergachev has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of five games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sergachev has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 9 1 Points 6 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 4

