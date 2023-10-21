Can we anticipate Nicholas Paul lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Paul stats and insights

  • In two of five games this season, Paul has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Paul's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.3 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.