The South Florida Bulls (3-4) and the UConn Huskies (1-5) meet at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

South Florida owns the 69th-ranked scoring offense this year (28.6 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst with 36.1 points allowed per game. UConn has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 18th-worst in points (20.5 per game) and 24th-worst in points allowed (31.5 per game).

South Florida vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

South Florida vs. UConn Key Statistics

South Florida UConn 433.9 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.8 (120th) 455.0 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.0 (62nd) 181.0 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (98th) 252.9 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.5 (110th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown leads South Florida with 1,662 yards (237.4 ypg) on 136-of-228 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 512 rushing yards on 116 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 90 times for 404 yards (57.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' team-high 493 yards as a receiver have come on 43 catches (out of 58 targets) with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 24 passes for 438 yards (62.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Khafre Brown has a total of 273 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has racked up 970 yards on 60.3% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Victor Rosa, has carried the ball 75 times for 399 yards (66.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

DeVontae Houston has run for 161 yards across 34 attempts.

Justin Joly's 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Brett Buckman has put together a 261-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 37 targets.

Cameron Ross has racked up 246 reciving yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

