South Florida vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The South Florida Bulls (3-4) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. UConn matchup.
South Florida vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
South Florida vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-2.5)
|54.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-2.5)
|54.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- SMU vs Temple
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
South Florida vs. UConn Betting Trends
- South Florida has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- UConn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
- The Huskies are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.