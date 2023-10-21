The South Florida Bulls (3-4) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. UConn matchup.

South Florida vs. UConn Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

South Florida vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UConn Moneyline
BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 54.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Florida (-2.5) 54.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Florida vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • South Florida has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • UConn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Huskies are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

